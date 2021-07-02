checkAd

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 financial results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website at http://www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 359-9508
International: +1 (253) 237-1122
Conference ID: 8937188

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference “Sixth Street Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4 through August 11 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of TSLX’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (855) 859-2056
International: +1 (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 8937188

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, cross-platform approach, and data-enabled capabilities to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street operates nine diversified, collaborative investment platforms: TAO, Growth, Specialty Lending, Fundamental Strategies, Infrastructure, Opportunities, Insurance, Agriculture, and Credit Market Strategies. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 320 team members including over 145 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

