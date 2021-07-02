checkAd

Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021   

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On July 1, 2021, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted 5 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 66,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $3.50 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on July 1, 2021. In each case, 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date. Senseonics continues to work to bring its Eversense CGM System to more people with diabetes in the U.S. and other markets around the globe and drives to develop enhancements to the system.

About Eversense

The Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The system is indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration twice per day, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense and Eversense XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.




