checkAd

SAIC Completes Acquisition of Halfaker and Associates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) completed its acquisition of Halfaker and Associates LLC, on July 2, 2021 for $250 million in cash. The acquisition was first announced June 3, 2021 and will grow the company’s digital transformation portfolio while expanding its ability to support the government’s healthcare mission.

With this acquisition, Halfaker and Associates brings to SAIC a proven ability to create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission-critical systems for federal government customers. Halfaker has a strong culture of service, rooted in the desire to make a difference in the lives of its community, veterans, and wounded warriors.

“We are excited to welcome the employees of Halfaker and Associates to SAIC as we continue to establish our company as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions in support of government digital transformation,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “Together, we will reinforce SAIC’s commitment to helping our customers achieve their healthcare objectives through a more diverse talent base and greater access to strategic customers and contracts for the Department of Defense and other federal government agencies.”

Halfaker has established a reputation as a provider of digital services, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. Halfaker is also a top 5 IT provider by awarded task orders on the VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) acquisition program.

“Halfaker brings new customers and solutions to SAIC as well as a proven track of record of delivering advanced end-to-end digital solutions that transform and empower customer decision-making through modernization and optimization,” said Bob Genter, president of SAIC Defense and Civilian Sector. “Following our acquisition of Unisys Federal last year and our acquisition of Koverse earlier this year, SAIC is continuing to increase its leadership position in fast-growing segments of government.”

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

Seite 1 von 3
Science Applications International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAIC Completes Acquisition of Halfaker and Associates Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) completed its acquisition of Halfaker and Associates LLC, on July 2, 2021 for $250 million in cash. The acquisition was first announced June 3, 2021 and will grow the company’s digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Jansz-Io Compression Project to Proceed
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Novanta to Present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer (Virtual) Conference on ...
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
Community Bank System Acquires Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc.
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
Stephen Ambrose Joins SAIC as Chief Climate Scientist
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21
SAIC Appoints New Board Member Milford McGuirt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21
10.06.21
SAIC Wins $126 Million Task Order to Support the U.S. Army
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.06.21
03.06.21
SAIC Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten