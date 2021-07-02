SAIC Completes Acquisition of Halfaker and Associates

With this acquisition, Halfaker and Associates brings to SAIC a proven ability to create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission-critical systems for federal government customers. Halfaker has a strong culture of service, rooted in the desire to make a difference in the lives of its community, veterans, and wounded warriors.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) completed its acquisition of Halfaker and Associates LLC, on July 2, 2021 for $250 million in cash. The acquisition was first announced June 3, 2021 and will grow the company’s digital transformation portfolio while expanding its ability to support the government’s healthcare mission.

“We are excited to welcome the employees of Halfaker and Associates to SAIC as we continue to establish our company as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions in support of government digital transformation,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “Together, we will reinforce SAIC’s commitment to helping our customers achieve their healthcare objectives through a more diverse talent base and greater access to strategic customers and contracts for the Department of Defense and other federal government agencies.”

Halfaker has established a reputation as a provider of digital services, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. Halfaker is also a top 5 IT provider by awarded task orders on the VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) acquisition program.

“Halfaker brings new customers and solutions to SAIC as well as a proven track of record of delivering advanced end-to-end digital solutions that transform and empower customer decision-making through modernization and optimization,” said Bob Genter, president of SAIC Defense and Civilian Sector. “Following our acquisition of Unisys Federal last year and our acquisition of Koverse earlier this year, SAIC is continuing to increase its leadership position in fast-growing segments of government.”

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.