InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of US$12 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has closed the previously announced private placement.

Under the terms of the private placement, an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares were purchased, at an effective purchase price of US$2.973 per common share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of US$2.848 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. After deducting the placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, the Company received net proceeds of approximately US$11 million.

InMed intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development, advance business development activities and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. As part of the transaction, InMed has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission within ten business days of the date of the securities purchase agreement to register the common shares and the common shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants issued in the private placement.

No securities were offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.