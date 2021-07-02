Compass Diversified Declares Second Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is payable on July 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of July 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.