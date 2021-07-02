checkAd

Compass Diversified Declares Second Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

WESTPORT, Conn., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is payable on July 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of July 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.  

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.  

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, April 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on July 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2021.  

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Declares Second Quarter 2021 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares WESTPORT, Conn., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row
Iterum Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces the Launch of Two Separate ATM Equity Offerings for Up to an ...
Apollo and Motive Partners Form Strategic Partnership to Capitalize on Fintech Transformation
CytoDyn Submits Dose Justification Report to FDA to Begin Overcoming Deficiencies in its BLA for ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus