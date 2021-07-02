checkAd

BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 22:15  |  10   |   |   

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be made public in a news release on Thursday, July 22, 2021 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available with the press release and slides on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://ir.bankunited.com. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via the live Internet webcast.

The dial in telephone number for the call is (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the conference ID for the call is 7297918.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 22nd through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 29th by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 7297918. An archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.2 billion at March 31, 2021, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

