Xometry Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,906,250 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,031,250 shares of Class A common stock, at a price of $44.00 per share. Xometry’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “XMTR.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair and RBC Capital Markets also acted as book-running managers, and C.L. King & Associates and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 29, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by collect telephone at 1-212-834-4533 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Wertpapier


