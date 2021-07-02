American Tower Plans Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

checkAd

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its second quarter 2021 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 29, 2021 to discuss its results.

 

Conference call details are as follows:

 

 

Call Date:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Call Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

 

 

Call Dial in:

(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

 

(234) 720-6979 International

 

Access Code: 3233043

 

 

Online Info:

https://www.americantower.com/investor-relations/webcasts/

 

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

 

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

 

 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

 

 

Replay Dates:

July 29, 2021 11:30 a.m. ET – August 12, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in:

(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

 

(402) 970-0847 International

 

Access Code: 4401323

 

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

