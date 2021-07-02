Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call July 22, 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22. Jerry Plush, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.



The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 7567245. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.