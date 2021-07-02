Jushi Holdings Inc. Issues Statement on American Sprinter’s Sha’Carri Richardson Olympic Ban

The team at Jushi was disappointed to hear of the disqualification of American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a positive cannabis test at the Olympic qualifying track meet and her subsequent exclusion from the 100 meter event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The purpose of Olympic drug testing is, as stated by the World Anti-Doping Agency, is to provide a sports world free from “doping,” a term that refers to performance enhancing drugs. No one is suggesting that Ms. Richardson’s performance was in any way impacted by her use of cannabis, making her disqualification the product of antiquated and outdated drug testing policies with inequitable impacts on people and communities. Policies with inequitable impacts are unacceptable and intolerable.

In 2020, the United Nations, at the recommendation of the World Health Organization, recognized the beneficial properties of cannabis when it removed the substance from the most restrictive global scheduling category under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Consistent with the UN’s action, cannabis – a substance not recognized as able to enhance or otherwise impact physical performance – is increasingly accepted by Americans and the mainstream medical community as a legitimate therapeutic alternative for many patients. The volume of scientific and clinical knowledge about cannabis and its medicinal properties has increased dramatically. For example, we now know that cannabis is an effective therapeutic option for many people and can be incorporated into a mainstream clinical treatment protocol with excellent results.

It is also noteworthy that 36 states and D.C. have comprehensive legal medical cannabis programs, and adults are legally authorized to use cannabis in 18 states and D.C. Major employers, such as Amazon, and several professional sports organizations have removed cannabis from their drug testing protocols, or dramatically limited testing, as the states with approved legal adult use laws now account for approximately 50 percent of the U.S. population.