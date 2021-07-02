Omnia Wellness Hosts Series of Events with Health & Wellness Executives to Showcase its SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy System Ahead of European Launch

DENVER, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced therapeutic technologies, today announced that it will host a series of events in Monaco and Switzerland with executives in the health and wellness industry, to discuss opportunities to commercialize its SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy System and other products throughout the U.S. and international markets.

“We’re very excited to demonstrate the value and benefits of our SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy System to leading executives in the European health and wellness markets as well as to those in the hotel and resort industries,” said Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman Steve Howe. “There’s a very high level of interest in the European Union countries — our event in Zurich is drawing exceptional interest, and our event in Monte Carlo was over-subscribed, so we had to book a larger facility — whose population of nearly 450 million people is very receptive to new ways to improve health and wellness. We’ll be talking about bringing our brand to clientele in Switzerland as well as in Monaco, the Italian and French Rivieras, and across Western and Central Europe.”

The patented SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy System delivers a proprietary Endo-kinetic therapy that utilizes water to fuse four treatments in one modality — deep tissue penetration, sequential compression, vibration and penetrating heat. Sessions can remarkably rejuvenate the body in as little as 15 minutes, surpassing many of the benefits of a traditional 1-hour massage. In addition, the SolaJet addresses the concerns of an estimated 40 percent of the U.S. population (pre-Covid) who will not receive a massage because of their aversion to touch.

Swiss Event

Where: Hotel La Tureta, Bellinzona, Switzerland

When: Thursday, 8 July 2021

Monaco Event

Where: Fairmont Monte Carlo

When: Noon, Monday, 12 July 2021

McKinsey & Company analysts peg the wellness market alone at $1.5 trillion and expect that market to grow at a rate of 5 to 10 percent annually. The overall health and wellness market worldwide could reach more than three times that, or $4.65 trillion, in 2021, according to Wellness Creatives.