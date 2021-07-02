SANUWAVE Health Provides Business Update

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has announced that as of July 2, 2021 the company's shares will no longer be traded on the OTCQB due to failure …

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has announced that as of July 2, 2021 the company's shares will no longer be traded on the OTCQB due to failure to timely file quarterly financials with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The shares will commence trading on the pink sheets under the symbol SNWV. Kevin Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE said, "Our inability to have timely financial results and documents was due, in part, to accounting systems implementation issues. The management team remains focused on resolving this issue and completing our financial filings. In fact, we have now filed our third quarter 2020 form 10Q and anticipate our 2020 annual report on form 10K will be filed in the next few weeks. We do not anticipate this will be an ongoing issue in the future. As soon as we are able to be current with our filings we will then have our shares re-listed on the OTCQB.