Successful Initial Public Offering of Spartoo on Euronext Growth in Paris

Boris Saragaglia, Spartoo’s co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer , said: “We have today reached a major milestone in Spartoo’s history and we look forward to taking advantage of the benefits that come with this stockmarket listing, which will act as a unique catalyst for our development. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all of our shareholders, both long-standing and new, for the trust they have placed in us. With the new financial resources we have obtained, we will strengthen our product range, raise our profile through advertising, and further build up our B2B service offering. This fundraising will enable us to achieve our clearly established strategic objectives and bolster our position as a leading player in online footwear and fashion retailing, a fast-growing sector in which customers are increasingly demanding in terms of service quality and exclusivity. Spartoo meets those demands very effectively, as shown by our Trustpilot rating, among the highest in the industry, and by the uninterrupted growth in our net GMV 3 , which has risen by 23% per year on average since 2008. We are proud of the progress we have made, with the support of all of our staff, since the Group was created 15 years ago. We will continue to capitalize on Spartoo’s recent success while remaining true, more than ever, to our pioneering approach to social commitment and our customer-centric approach: we have one of the largest online fashion ranges in Europe, including a set of exclusive proprietary brands and an advanced phygital experience that helps us generate customer loyalty, as well as extensive in-house control over the e-commerce value chain.”

Spartoo (the “ Company ”), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces the successful launch of its initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility in Paris (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 – ticker: ALSPT).

Offering price

The Board of Directors of the Company has today set the IPO price at €6.53 per share (the “Offering Price”).

Reminder of the reasons for the offering:

accelerate the development of the online and offline business

as well as the service offering for professionals

up to 50-60% of the funds raised will be used to improve the offering by investing in new product inventory, developing the range related to interior decoration and acquiring new brands;

up to 35-45% of the funds will be used to strengthen brand awareness by acquiring more expensive customers through investments in traditional and online media and by developing its stores; and

up to 10-15% of the funds will be allocated to develop the services for third parties.

Size of the Offering

Through the IPO, the Company carried out a capital increase of €23.7 million via the issue of 3,636,363 new ordinary shares.

Taking into account the total exercise of the extension clause, the Divesting Shareholders sold 545,454 ordinary shares, taking the size of the Offering (as defined below) to €27.3 million.

The size of the Offering may rise to €31.4 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

With demand amounting to €35.8 million based on the Offering Price, the Offering was 1.5 times oversubscribed.

The number of ordinary shares allotted as part of the Offering breaks down as follows:

3,691,635 ordinary shares allotted as part of the Global Placement, representing €24.1 million or 88.3% of the total number of shares allotted;

490,182 ordinary shares allotted as part of the French Public Offering (the “OPO” and, together with the International Offering, the “Offering”), representing €3.2 million or 11.7% of the total number of shares allotted. Under the OPO, A1 orders (from 1 share up to and including 200 shares) and A2 orders (more than 200 shares) will be fully satisfied.

Based on the Offering Price and the issue of 3,636,363 new ordinary shares, Spartoo’s market capitalization will amount to around €118.7 million after the Offer. The free float represents 21% of the Company’s capital and may be increased to approximately 24% of the share capital if the over-allotment option is fully exercised (on a diluted basis).

Over-allotment option

The over-allotment option granted by the Divesting Financial Shareholders relates to a maximum of approximately 4.1 million euros, i.e. a maximum of 627,272 additional shares that may be sold by the Divesting Financial Shareholders in the context of the Offer, which would bring the amount of the Offer to approximately 31.4 million euros (the "Over-allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable by Natixis, as stabilizing agent (the "Stabilizing Agent"). The deadline for the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option by the Stabilizing Agent is 6 August 2021, the end of the stabilization period.

Abstention commitment by the Company

The Company has made an abstention commitment (from the time the placement agreement is signed) for a period of 180 calendar days following the Offering’s settlement-delivery date, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Lock-up commitments

Boris Saragaglia, Jérémie Touchard and Paul Lorne, the Company’s Founding Shareholders, have made a lock-up commitment (from the time the placement agreement is signed) for a period of 360 calendar days following the Offering’s settlement-delivery date, subject to certain usual exceptions.

The Divesting Financial Shareholders and the Business Angels have made a lock-up commitment (from the time the placement agreement is signed) for a period of 180 calendar days following the Offering’s settlement-delivery date, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Certain other managers (Jean-François Clei, Aymeric Moser and François Bordet) have made a lock-up commitment for a period of 180 days following the Offering’s settlement-delivery date, subject to certain usual exceptions.

Ownership of shares and voting rights

The following table shows the Company’s share capital and voting rights before the Offering and after completion of the Offering (after the total exercise of the extension clause):

Shareholders4 Before the Offering After the Offering Number of shares % of capital and

voting rights Number of shares % of capital and

voting rights Boris Saragaglia 1,931,145 11.6% 1,790,450 8.8% Jérémie Touchard 843,215 5.1% 781,782 3.9% Paul Lorne 1,231,230 7.4% 1,141,528 5.6% Total Founding Shareholders 4,005,590 24.0% 3,713,760 18.3% Total Employees (excluding the founders) 535,560 3.2% 535,560 2.6% Total Business Angels 336,475 2.0% 311,959 1.5% A Plus Finance 1,208,035 7.3% 1,184,489 5.8% Highland 3,053,945 18.3% 2,994,420 14.8% Endeavour II LP 1,309,245 7.9% 1,283,726 6.3% Sofina 2,571,385 15.4% 2,521,266 12.4% Trocadéro 1,103,300 6.6% 1,081,796 5.3% LBO France5 2,508,655 15.1% 2,459,760 12.1% Total Divesting Financial Shareholders / Business Angels 12,091,040 72.6% 11,837,416 58.3% Treasury shares 26,450 0.2% 26,450 0.1% Free float - - 4,181,817 20.6% TOTAL 16,658,640 100.00% 20,295,003 100.0%

Next steps

July 6, 2021 - Settlement-delivery of shares issued under the OPO and International Offering July 7, 2021 - Start of trading in the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth on a trading line entitled “ALSPT” - Start of any stabilization period August 6, 2021 - Deadline for exercise of the Over-Allotment Option - End of any stabilization period

Eligibility of the Offering to French PEA-PME

The Company confirms that it meets the PEA-PME eligibility criteria set out in the French implementing order of 4 March 2014 (decree no. 2014-283). Accordingly, the Company’s shares may be held within PEA-PME accounts, which have the same tax benefits as standard PEA plans6.

Spartoo share identification codes

Name: Spartoo

ISIN: FR00140043Y1

Ticker: ALSPT

Compartment: Euronext Paris

Business segment: E-commerce

Financial intermediaries

Natixis

Global Coordinator and Associate Bookrunner

TP ICAP

Global Coordinator and Associate Bookrunner

Availability of the prospectus

Copies of the prospectus, which was approved by the AMF on June 17, 2021, under number 21-233, composed of the document d’enregistrement filed on June 4, 2021 under number I. 21-028, the supplement to the document d’enregistrement approved on June 17, 2021 and a securities note (including a summary of the prospectus), may be obtained free of charge and upon request from Spartoo, 16 rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, and from the websites of Spartoo (www.spartoo-finance.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About Spartoo

With 8,000 brands and 700,000 items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (shoes, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2020, the Group generated sales of €134 million, corresponding to a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €194 million, 39% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

1 Sale by Sofina, A PLUS Finance, Highland Capital Partners, Endeavour II LP, Trocadéro 2015 LP, FIPS Tech Growth Secondary, DES Holding V LLC (the "Divesting Financial Shareholders"), Mr Denis Chavanis, DCH Invest, Mrs Florence Pierre (the "Business Angels"), Mr Boris Saragaglia, Mr Jérémie Touchard and Mr Paul Lorne (the "Founding Shareholders" and, together with the Divesting Financial Shareholders and Business Angels, the "Divesting Shareholders")

2 Sale by the Divesting Financial Shareholders only

3 Gross Merchandise Value: total sales of products (including VAT) and services, net of returns

4 On a diluted basis

5 Via FIPS Tech Growth Secondary and DES Holdings V

6 These plans are subject to conditions and limits. Those interested should contact their financial advisor.

