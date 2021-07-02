checkAd

Advent Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou.

Kevin Brackman joins Advent Technologies as CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Brackman is a highly experienced executive who most recently served as CFO of Myers Industries, a publicly traded corporation with internationally located manufacturing and sales operations in the polymer production sector. Before his promotion to CFO in 2018, he served as Myers’ chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Prior to joining Myers, Mr. Brackman was director of financial planning and analysis, financial reporting and technical accounting at Ingersoll-Rand and previously excelled in a variety of positions at Chiquita Brands International, including assistant corporate controller and controller - North American operations. He is experienced leading in the public company environment and has a track record of developing and improving internal controls and reporting systems across all levels of an organization.

Mr. Brackman stated, “I am excited by the opportunity at Advent and look forward to supporting the Company through the integration of its targeted acquisitions of Serenergy and fischer eco solutions. I plan to leverage the experience I’ve gained over nearly thirty years in accounting and financial reporting to help the Company in its mission to decarbonize the planet through Advent’s innovative fuel cell technology.”

Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Kevin’s strong background in finance and accounting will be an asset to Advent and he has the expertise to help the Company reach the next stage in its growth. He has a demonstrated history of success, and I am pleased that he has decided to join us in our objective of providing green power across all energy sectors.”

Mr. Brackman replaces Bill Hunter, who had served as CFO of Advent following its merger in February 2021 with AMCI Acquisition Corp., where he was Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hunter left Advent to pursue other interests and continue his existing board work.

“Bill’s efforts were instrumental in Advent making its debut on the public markets, and everyone at the Company wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Gregoriou.

Bill Hunter stated, “I am very proud of the work that the Advent team has done to make the business combination with AMCI Acquisition Corp. a success. With groundbreaking technology and the leadership of Dr. Gregoriou and his team, the future is very bright for the Company going forward.”

