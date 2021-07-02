checkAd

Northwest Copper Files Updated Stardust Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an updated mineral resource estimate for its high-grade Cu-Au-Ag Stardust deposit in central British Columbia.  

The mineral resource estimate results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated May 17, 2021. The technical report is entitled “Stardust Project – Updated Mineral Resource Estimate”, effective May 17, 2021 and signed July 2, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., Principal, Geosim Services Inc., an independent Qualified Person, and is in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





