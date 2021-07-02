Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for July, August and September 2021.



Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share July 2021 July 14, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 22, 2021 $0.1990 August 2021 August 11, 2021 August 10, 2021 August 19, 2021 $0.1990 September 2021 September 15, 2021 September 14, 2021 September 23, 2021 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $19 billion of assets under management as of May 31, 2021, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.