Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for July

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 48 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

COS COB, Conn., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for July.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive

The Platform (July 1st), The programmer genius Karam’s (Maxim Khalil) eventful youth has left him in disbelief of people and their view of the truth. To ensure the accuracy of facts, he creates an AI internet portal called "the platform," which becomes an international success at truth finding. But when he finally succeeds and feels free, he gets drawn back into his old world to find his family in an even worse condition. Can he and his team also fix his demons from the past?

New Crackle Original

Riding Phat (July 15th), Riding Phat follows the hectic entrepreneurial journey of the Phat Scooter company as they strive to become the Nation’s top electric scooter company by designing, building, and delivering eye-catching scooters to fun-seeking Pro athletes and celebrity clients including Nascar great Michael Waltrip, NFL legend Tedy Bruschi, and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

New Crackle Channels for July

Big Stars and Blockbuster Movies (July 1st), Get your summer movie season off to a blockbuster start with these huge titles from your friends at Crackle! Get on board with Noah (Russell Crowe), don’t miss your flight in The Terminal (Tom Hanks), travel South of the border with The Mexican (Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt), and head to D.C. with Chris Rock in Head of State.