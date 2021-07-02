checkAd

Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results Demonstrating 77.8% Protection against Overall Disease

  • Efficacy analysis demonstrates COVAXIN to be 93.4% protective against severe symptomatic COVID-19

  • Efficacy data demonstrates 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant

  • Adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12.4% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events

MALVERN, Pa., and HYDERABAD, India, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its co-development partner, Bharat Biotech, shared positive results of its Phase 3 study of COVAXIN, a whole virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.  COVAXIN demonstrated a vaccine efficacy in mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease of 77.8% with efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease alone of 93.4%. 

“As we brace ourselves for the potential next wave of COVID-19 outbreaks from the Delta variant, reporting of the final efficacy analysis from this Phase 3 study comes at a crucial time.  We expect these efficacy and safety outcomes, along with demonstrated efficacy against emerging variants of concern, will support our initiatives to bring COVAXIN to the US and Canadian markets,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen. 

“With the Delta variant becoming a dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, we believe that the Phase 3 efficacy results reported by Bharat Biotech demonstrate that COVAXIN has the potential to become an important option to expand protection against this emerging variant. Combining these data with the only Delta-variant results from a controlled Phase 3 clinical trial, evidence continues to support a favorable benefit-risk profile for COVAXIN,” said Dr. Bruce Forrest, Acting Chief Medical Officer and a member of the vaccine scientific advisory board of Ocugen. 

