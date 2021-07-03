checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.07.2021, 01:31  |  27   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with revenue of $46 million.

“Fiscal 2021 was another record year for The Alkaline Water Company continuing our streak of never having a down or a flat year,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our employees and business partners rose to the occasion throughout last year and we have seen significant sales acceleration into fiscal 2022. We delivered to our customers and consumers when they needed us most. The trust and appreciation we earned from our strong performance throughout the pandemic allowed us to continue to see more organic and new-store growth, and an expanding presence in more key channels. Our guidance for the full fiscal year 2022 is $62 million which would represent year-over-year growth of 35%.”

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Financial Overview (all amounts in U.S. dollars)(unaudited)

  • Record revenue of approximately $46 million, an increase of approximately 20% over fiscal 2020.
  • Compound Annual Growth Rate of 52% for revenue since fiscal 2015.
  • Cost of Goods sold equal to approximately $29.6 million, a 17% increase over $25 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Gross Profit of approximately $16.4 million, a 25% increase over $13.1 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Net loss of $16.4 million compared to $14.8 million in fiscal 2020.
  • Earnings per share: ($0.24)
  • Cash or Cash Equivalents of $9,130,956

Fiscal 2021 Key Operational Highlights-

Market Penetration and Channel Expansion:

  • Alkaline88 water is now available in over 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S.
  • Launched Direct Store Delivery (DSD) strategy with Mahaska, Nevada Beverage Company, and Hensley Beverage Company who serve a combined 16,000 clients in five states.
  • Began first international partnership with Tiendas Sindicales in Mexico who sells to approximately 6 million customers a month in the Mexican Free Trade Zone.
  • Expanded into multi-billion-dollar Hospitality and Foodservice channel.
    • Added Dot Foods Inc., the largest food redistributor in the U.S., to present our Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and eco-friendly aluminum bottles to its 4,300 customers nationwide.
    • Added Independent Broker Alliance (IBA Foodservice), an alliance of 30 independently owned and operated foodservice sales agencies.
  • Expanded e-commerce and brick and mortar channels for A88CBD portfolio of products.
  • Alkaline88 growth +11.3% over the category in dollar volume and +15.5% over the category in unit volume according to Nielsen data for 52 weeks ending 3/27/21.

“During Fiscal 2021, we tightened our supply lines, met production demands, and added talented employees to our mix,” continued Mr. Wright. “Recently one of our top customers told us we were rated ‘the best of the best’ last year and have maintained that rating into fiscal 2022.

Seite 1 von 7
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with revenue of $46 million. “Fiscal 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Jansz-Io Compression Project to Proceed
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Zoetis Donates COVID-19 Vaccines to Help Support the Health of Zoo Animals
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on July 30
Arcimoto and City of Encinitas Launch Joint Municipal Pilot Program to Test Ultra-Efficient ...
Tesla Q2 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
CM Life Sciences and Sema4 Announce Release of Definitive Proxy Statement for July 21 Shareholder ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21
09.06.21
The Alkaline Water Company set to join Russell Microcap Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten