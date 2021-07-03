The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with revenue of $46 million.

“Fiscal 2021 was another record year for The Alkaline Water Company continuing our streak of never having a down or a flat year,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our employees and business partners rose to the occasion throughout last year and we have seen significant sales acceleration into fiscal 2022. We delivered to our customers and consumers when they needed us most. The trust and appreciation we earned from our strong performance throughout the pandemic allowed us to continue to see more organic and new-store growth, and an expanding presence in more key channels. Our guidance for the full fiscal year 2022 is $62 million which would represent year-over-year growth of 35%.”