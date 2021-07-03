The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, today announced record results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 with revenue of $46 million.
“Fiscal 2021 was another record year for The Alkaline Water Company continuing our streak of never having a down or a flat year,” said Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our employees and business partners rose to the occasion throughout last year and we have seen significant sales acceleration into fiscal 2022. We delivered to our customers and consumers when they needed us most. The trust and appreciation we earned from our strong performance throughout the pandemic allowed us to continue to see more organic and new-store growth, and an expanding presence in more key channels. Our guidance for the full fiscal year 2022 is $62 million which would represent year-over-year growth of 35%.”
Fiscal 2021 Full Year Financial Overview (all amounts in U.S. dollars)(unaudited)
- Record revenue of approximately $46 million, an increase of approximately 20% over fiscal 2020.
- Compound Annual Growth Rate of 52% for revenue since fiscal 2015.
- Cost of Goods sold equal to approximately $29.6 million, a 17% increase over $25 million in fiscal 2020.
- Gross Profit of approximately $16.4 million, a 25% increase over $13.1 million in fiscal 2020.
- Net loss of $16.4 million compared to $14.8 million in fiscal 2020.
- Earnings per share: ($0.24)
- Cash or Cash Equivalents of $9,130,956
Fiscal 2021 Key Operational Highlights-
Market Penetration and Channel Expansion:
- Alkaline88 water is now available in over 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S.
- Launched Direct Store Delivery (DSD) strategy with Mahaska, Nevada Beverage Company, and Hensley Beverage Company who serve a combined 16,000 clients in five states.
- Began first international partnership with Tiendas Sindicales in Mexico who sells to approximately 6 million customers a month in the Mexican Free Trade Zone.
- Expanded into multi-billion-dollar Hospitality and Foodservice channel.
- Added Dot Foods Inc., the largest food redistributor in the U.S., to present our Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and eco-friendly aluminum bottles to its 4,300 customers nationwide.
- Added Independent Broker Alliance (IBA Foodservice), an alliance of 30 independently owned and operated foodservice sales agencies.
- Expanded e-commerce and brick and mortar channels for A88CBD portfolio of products.
- Alkaline88 growth +11.3% over the category in dollar volume and +15.5% over the category in unit volume according to Nielsen data for 52 weeks ending 3/27/21.
“During Fiscal 2021, we tightened our supply lines, met production demands, and added talented employees to our mix,” continued Mr. Wright. “Recently one of our top customers told us we were rated ‘the best of the best’ last year and have maintained that rating into fiscal 2022.
