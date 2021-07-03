checkAd

Castellum Buys Kielo for SEK 6.5 Billion from Blackstone, Brunswick

Autor: PLX AI
03.07.2021, 08:41  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, …

  • (PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.
  • Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, featuring flexible office space, conference venues and co-working areas
  • Helsinki Metropolitan Area accounts for more than 40% of Kielo's rental income, while the remainder is distributed between the university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti
  • Rental value: approximately SEK 0.6 billion/year
  • Average contract duration: 3 years
  • Economical occupancy rate: 86%
Castellum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castellum Buys Kielo for SEK 6.5 Billion from Blackstone, Brunswick (PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
Stillfront Falls 3% after Carnegie Downgrade
Carlsberg Unlikely to Raised Guidance in Earnings Report, Bank of America Says
Ambu Dives 10% After Profit Warning Leads to Consensus Cuts
Vestas Gets 29 MW Wind Turbine Order in Ireland from Orsted
Tivoli Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 600 Million on Slower Reopening
Chr. Hansen Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Telenor Says Evaluates Its Presence in Myanmar; Won't Comment Further
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform