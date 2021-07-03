Castellum Buys Kielo for SEK 6.5 Billion from Blackstone, Brunswick Autor: PLX AI | 03.07.2021, 08:41 | 1 | 0 | 0 03.07.2021, 08:41 | (PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, … (PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, … (PLX AI) – Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.

Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, featuring flexible office space, conference venues and co-working areas

Helsinki Metropolitan Area accounts for more than 40% of Kielo's rental income, while the remainder is distributed between the university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti

Rental value: approximately SEK 0.6 billion/year

Average contract duration: 3 years

