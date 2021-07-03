Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton Extend Contract for Another 2 Years
(PLX AI) – Daimler says Mercedes and Lewis agree two-year contract extension.The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, …
- (PLX AI) – Daimler says Mercedes and Lewis agree two-year contract extension.
- The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, continuing a relationship that has become the most successful team and driver pairing in Formula One history
- Lewis will drive for Mercedes in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his 10th and 11th with the Brackley based team
