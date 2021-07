Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton Extend Contract for Another 2 Years Autor: PLX AI | 03.07.2021, 10:37 | 26 | 0 | 0 03.07.2021, 10:37 | (PLX AI) – Daimler says Mercedes and Lewis agree two-year contract extension.The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, … (PLX AI) – Daimler says Mercedes and Lewis agree two-year contract extension.The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, … (PLX AI) – Daimler says Mercedes and Lewis agree two-year contract extension.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, continuing a relationship that has become the most successful team and driver pairing in Formula One history

Lewis will drive for Mercedes in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his 10th and 11th with the Brackley based team



