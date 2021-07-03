checkAd

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan officially opens to the public

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.07.2021, 12:00  |  22   |   |   

AMMAN, Jordan, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest waterpark in the Kingdom of Jordan, has officially opened its doors to the public today. The world-class attraction, located in the heart of Jordan's only coastal city, promises guests the ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The waterpark is expected to welcome guests from across the kingdom as well as tourists from around the world to slide, float and swim for a great summer to remember by the Red Sea.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8918751-saraya-aqaba-waterpark-in-jordan-officially-opens-to-the-public/.

Situated within the stunning Saraya Al Aqaba Residential City, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark spans an area of 28,500 sqm. A uniquely themed waterpark, guests can enjoy a bevy of memorable experiences courtesy of rides and attractions inspired by Jordan's most iconic landmarks including Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Jerash and many more.

Waterpark-goers will be blown away by unique rides that have never been seen before in the Kingdom including Pella Plunge, a slide that defies gravity from the highest point in the waterpark and Dead Sea Drop, a near vertical plunge that plummets 40 ft downwards as one of the tallest and steepest slides in the country among others.

Chris Van Der Merwe, General Manager of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, said: "Following months of earnest preparation it fills me with an immense amount of pride to see the doors of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark finally open to the public. Whether hopping on exhilarating rides and slides, taking on thrilling watersports, relaxing poolside or enjoying delectable dining and live entertainment - we have carefully curated a wide range of experiences to cater to the entire family."

Van Der Merwe added: "The coastal city of Aqaba has long been a sought-after destination for domestic travelers and international tourists alike. I have no doubt that the addition of this world-class waterpark will make it a must-visit for families seeking the ultimate aquatic adventure this summer."

Guests who want to refuel throughout their adventurous day at Saraya Aqaba Waterpark can visit Rose City Diner, the waterpark's main dining outlet. In addition, guests who wish to purchase branded merchandise and pool essentials can visit Al Siq Souk.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark was developed by Eagle Hills, the largest developer in the Kingdom of Jordan and is currently managed and operated by Farah Experiences, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Miral Asset Management.

For more information, please visit: www.sarayaaqabawaterpark.com.

About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:

Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark delivers adventures like no other for the whole family.

Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park features exhilarating rides and attractions named after the Kingdom's most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555073/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529571/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark_Logo.jpg

Ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 rides, slides and experiences (PRNewsfoto/Saraya Aqaba Waterpark)

 

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saraya Aqaba Waterpark)

 

Contact:
Ayat Abu Hantash
+971 2 612 9538
aisaid@farahexperiences.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan officially opens to the public AMMAN, Jordan, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest waterpark in the Kingdom of Jordan, has officially opened its doors to the public today. The world-class attraction, located in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INTERSPORT Strengthens Business Relationship With Intersocks and Sells The Athlete's Foot to Arklyz ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Generation Equality Forum concludes in Paris with Announcement of Revolutionary Commitments and ...
UL Helps Refrigeration Manufacturers Meet COVID-19 Vaccination Storage Demand with World Health ...
Country Garden Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
Esken Limited: Class 1 Transaction - Investment In London Southend Airport
English Language Learning Market Worth $54.92 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 ...
Fresha Voted World's Top Salon Software in 2021 by Capterra
STL declares global capacity and capability enhancements to drive the next phase of growth
Titanium Dioxide Market worth $27.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Automated Dispensing Machines Market Revenue To Jump to $3,941.9 Million by 2030 says P&S ...
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus