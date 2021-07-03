checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 3 July 2021

Reference is made to the announcements by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 and 19 August 2020, regarding the Extraordinary General Meetings where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in two separate Private Placements and Subsequent Offerings of shares, and to the announcements on 30 June 2020 and 16 September 2020 regarding the results of such Subsequent Offerings.

The Company has received further notices of exercise for a total of 4,362,682 Warrants B and a total of 289,416,821 Warrants C and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 32,315,745.33 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises. Both Warrants B and Warrants C have an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 170,432,602.34 divided into 1,549,387,294 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Warrants C are now expired and may no longer be exercised.


Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.






