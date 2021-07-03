checkAd

CCXI DEADLINE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) (“ChemoCentryx”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired ChemoCentryx common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired ChemoCentryx common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 6, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new medications targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate is avacopan, which ChemoCentryx describes as “a potential first-in-class, orally-administered molecule that employs a novel for the treatment of patients with ANCA vasculitis.”

The Class Period commences on November 26, 2019. After the market closed on November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx issued a press release announcing “Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial Demonstrating Avacopan’s Superiority Over Standard of Care in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis.” Throughout the Class Period, the defendants lauded the results of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial, as well as the safety profile of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis (“AAV”).

However, the truth began to be revealed on May 4, 2021, when the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) published a Briefing Document concerning ChemoCentryx’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) #214487 for avacopan. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that “[c]omplexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of AAV.” The FDA Briefing Document continued that “[a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” In the Briefing Document, the FDA also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Following this news, the price of ChemoCentryx’s common stock fell over 45% in one day, down from its May 3, 2021 closing price of $48.82 per share to a May 4, 2021 close of $26.63 per share.

