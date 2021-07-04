checkAd

Sustainable Swim Week Brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and Ethical Fashion

Autor: Accesswire
04.07.2021, 05:40  |  21   |   |   

Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from …

  • Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11, 2021. In association with AdAvenueGroup - Forbes France and ArtBasil, The Rewired Mind Retreat, Friday July 9 from 8:30am to 5pm is hosting "A Deep Dive into Sustainability" including a full spectrum of solutions; from personal to environmental. The four-day event unspools at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. 
     
  • Program for Sustainable Swim Week
  • RSVP - www.therewiredmind.com 
  • https://fashionweekonline.com/miami/schedule 

MIAMA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Join in Sustainable Swim Week, July 8 - 11, 2021 featuring an immersive showcase designed to re-imagine and re-define fashion today. Panels are set to explore Mindset Re-sets, Eco & Ethical Fashion, Financial Intelligence and Beauty Inside and Out.

Foto: Accesswire

Sustainable Swim Week will premiere with a Crypto Cocktail Reception, Model Casting and NFT Art Exhibit on Thursday, July 8 from 5 - 8pm. Guests are invited to make an eco-fashion statement with attire that is revamped, up cycled or re-imagined. Together we can make fashion "circular" while helping solve global challenges like microfibers in our oceans and exploding landfills.

Foto: Accesswire

The Rewired Mind Retreat on Friday, July 9 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Kimpton Angler's Gallery presided over by Kristen Connell, Founder of The Rewired Mind Retreat . The one day summit is designed to rejuvenate, refresh and reboot. Guests and distinguished panelists are encouraged to immerse themselves in sustainable lifestyle solutions that are equally groundbreaking and transformative while creating new milestones along life's journey. The day is curated for those seeking a full-spectrum upgrade both inside and out. Distinguished panelists will provide insight, immersive experiences and actionable solutions that are sure to level-up the weeklong string of cocktails and catwalks throughout Miami Beach.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sustainable Swim Week Brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and Ethical Fashion Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sustainable Swim Week Brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and Ethical Fashion
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
META Closes Transaction and Commences Trading on NASDAQ
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...