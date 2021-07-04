Sustainable Swim Week Brings the Rewired Mind Retreat Eco Consciousness Lounge and Ethical Fashion

Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from …

Miami/FL Sustainable Swim Week, an official Miami Fashion Event, brings 'Consciousness - Couture & Crypto' via The Rewired Mind Retreat and Sustainable Fashion Showcases. The event is set to coincide with the 32nd Annual Miami Swim Week from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11, 2021. In association with AdAvenueGroup - Forbes France and ArtBasil, The Rewired Mind Retreat, Friday July 9 from 8:30am to 5pm is hosting "A Deep Dive into Sustainability" including a full spectrum of solutions; from personal to environmental. The four-day event unspools at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel, 660 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.



Program for Sustainable Swim Week

MIAMA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Join in Sustainable Swim Week, July 8 - 11, 2021 featuring an immersive showcase designed to re-imagine and re-define fashion today. Panels are set to explore Mindset Re-sets, Eco & Ethical Fashion, Financial Intelligence and Beauty Inside and Out.

Sustainable Swim Week will premiere with a Crypto Cocktail Reception, Model Casting and NFT Art Exhibit on Thursday, July 8 from 5 - 8pm. Guests are invited to make an eco-fashion statement with attire that is revamped, up cycled or re-imagined. Together we can make fashion "circular" while helping solve global challenges like microfibers in our oceans and exploding landfills.

The Rewired Mind Retreat on Friday, July 9 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Kimpton Angler's Gallery presided over by Kristen Connell, Founder of The Rewired Mind Retreat . The one day summit is designed to rejuvenate, refresh and reboot. Guests and distinguished panelists are encouraged to immerse themselves in sustainable lifestyle solutions that are equally groundbreaking and transformative while creating new milestones along life's journey. The day is curated for those seeking a full-spectrum upgrade both inside and out. Distinguished panelists will provide insight, immersive experiences and actionable solutions that are sure to level-up the weeklong string of cocktails and catwalks throughout Miami Beach.