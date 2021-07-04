EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy platform in the US

- The acquisition of Cypress Creek marks EQT Infrastructure's first acquisition of a renewable energy platform in the US and directly aligns with EQT's thematic approach to investing in sustainable, values-focused businesses

- EQT Infrastructure will support Cypress Creek's continued growth and strategic vision - through development pipeline execution, fleet optimization and expansion, and scaling of the operations & maintenance services business

- Cypress Creek will benefit from EQT's global advisor network and in-house digitalization and sustainability expertise

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure V fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables ("Cypress Creek" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated renewable energy platform, from certain funds managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS") and Temasek.



One of the leading solar and storage energy companies, Cypress Creek develops, owns, and operates projects throughout the US. With approximately 300 employees, the company's integrated platform provides the foundation for continuous innovation, securing the company's leadership position in the energy transition.

The Company operates across 25 states, with 1.6GW in operating assets and a proven track record, having commercialized 11GW since inception in 2014. Cypress Creek is deeply rooted in the U.S. renewable energy market, offering a full suite of services across utility-scale and distributed solar and storage, with an expansive pipeline of future development and O&M services opportunities.

Cypress Creek, with its forward-thinking leadership team, is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing renewable energy market and continued investment in the US, supported by expanding federal and state policy, technology cost optimization, and corporate sustainability goals.

EQT Infrastructure is committed to building upon the success of Cypress Creek by making investments in operational, organizational, digital and sustainability initiatives to help the Company continue expanding and differentiating. EQT will leverage its extensive global experience of partnering with renewable energy and sustainability driven businesses, and network of global EQT advisors, to support Cypress Creek in its next phase of growth, as the Company continues to execute on its objective of becoming the most reputable sustainable energy company in the market.