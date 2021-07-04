checkAd

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.07.2021, 17:54  |  35   |   |   

Quirk Creek, Caledonian’s Primary Asset, Comprises 14 Natural Gas Wells, 100 Pipeline-Miles and Processing Facilities

Los Angeles Ca , July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC: BKRP), a Nevada corporation (“Black Rock”), announced today it has entered an agreement to acquire Caledonian Midstream Corporation (“Caledonian”) an Alberta-based company and the owner/ operator of 14 producing liquids-rich natural gas wells at Quirk Creek, for a combination of cash and stock. Caledonian will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rock upon completion of the transaction.

Caledonian’s primary asset is the Quirk Creek natural gas field in Millarville, Alberta. First discovered by Imperial Oil in 1970, today Quirk Creek comprises 14 producing wells, 65 miles of gathering pipeline and a licensed sour-gas processing facility.

Raw production at Quirk Creek has recently averaged approximately 12 MMcf/d, with natural gas sales averaging approximately 8.5 MMcf/d, approximately 475 barrels of natural gas liquids and 60 tonnes of molten sulphur per day. Total remaining recoverable natural gas associated with the Quirk Field are estimated at 49 Bcf on a proved plus probable producing basis.

The Quirk Creek plant is connected to the Plains Midstream Pipeline by a company-owned, 34-mile pipeline capable of transporting natural gas to market in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, as well as the TC Energy Gas Transmission Pipeline, with routing through Southern Alberta, the interior of British Columbia and the Western United States, terminating in the Sacramento/San Francisco.

Zoltan Nagy, Chief Executive Officer of Black Rock, commented on the announcement, “Caledonian Midstream is a great fit for Black Rock. Demand for natural gas continues to grow, in Alberta and across North America, and the Quirk Creek property is perfectly situated to service those markets. Current production levels are good, but our engineers have looked at the property’s historical production records and analysed recent reserve evaluations, and I am confident we have the expertise, technology and resources to materially increase production and, in turn, the cash flow of the site.”

ABOUT BLACKROCK PETROLEUM

Black Rock Petroleum Company is an oil and gas exploration-stage company and a distributor of oil field equipment. The Company holds interest in Torrance California Oilfield. Torrance California Oilfield is a 520-acre development area situated in the Monterey Shale play with estimated minimum proved undeveloped reserves (PUD) recovery of five-17 million barrels (MMBbls). Torrance Petroleum Co is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

To learn more about Black Rock Petroleum, please visit https://www.blackrockdrilling.com

Contact:
Zoltan Nagy, CEO
(778) 814-7729
Zoltan@starflick.com
Source: Black Rock Petroleum Co./ Torrance Petroleum Co.

Safe Harbour Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbour created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

 

CONTACT: Zoltan@starflick.com

Erdgas jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION Quirk Creek, Caledonian’s Primary Asset, Comprises 14 Natural Gas Wells, 100 Pipeline-Miles and Processing Facilities Los Angeles Ca , July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC: BKRP), a Nevada corporation (“Black …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyson Foods Voluntarily Recalls Frozen, Fully Cooked Chicken
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
02.07.21
02.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
Inflation doch kein Grund zur Sorge?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21
30.06.21
Vista Gold Corp. Announces Drill Results at Mt Todd
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21