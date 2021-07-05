The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for the first time

- The commemorative £5 crown, featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat , is inspired by Sir John Tenniel's original illustrations and is available from today at The Royal Mint

- The Royal Mint celebrates Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum

- Part of a two-coin collectors' series, the Through the Looking-Glass £5 crown will be released later this year, to mark 150 years of the same title

- To mark the collaboration with the V&A, the coins were unveiled alongside Sir John Tenniel's original illustrations at the museum's Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser exhibition in London

Download high-res images of the commemorative coins, including photography with the original illustrations: HERE

Download B-roll footage from the Victoria and Albert Museum interview with Curator Kate Bailey HERE

Download B-roll of interviews with The Royal Mint designer Ffion Gwillim and Sculptor Emma Noble HERE

LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint has today unveiled the first official Alice's Adventures in Wonderland coin collection inspired by the much-loved illustrations of the original book.

In collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum, the special £5 crown featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat is available from today. The coin was revealed alongside the original illustrations by Sir John Tenniel at the Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser exhibition at the world's leading museum of art, design and performance.

Made by the Original Maker of UK coins, the £5 crown provides an ideal canvas immortalising the iconic illustrations in vivid detail and colour, using traditional minting techniques and innovative design technology. Featuring the edge inscription "Curiouser and Curiouser," the intricate design is one of the most detailed coins produced by the 1,100-year-old Makers.

Launched in base metal (known as brilliant uncirculated), and also available in gold and silver, the Alice's Adventures in Wonderland keepsake is part of a two-coin collectors' range created by The Royal Mint Designer Ffion Gwillim and Sculptor Emma Noble. The second coin, featuring Tweedledum and Tweedledee, will launch later this summer in celebration of 150 years of Through the Looking-Glass – the sequel to the original Lewis Carroll book.