Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 01:45  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2021.

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20 .... Holders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. American Depository Receipts may request a complimentary hard copy of the completed audited financial statements by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp and including:

  • Your name;
  • Your mailing address; and
  • Your e-mail address.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or solicitation for investment or other similar activity in or outside Japan.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com





Disclaimer

