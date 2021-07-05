Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2021.



A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20 .... Holders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. American Depository Receipts may request a complimentary hard copy of the completed audited financial statements by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp and including: