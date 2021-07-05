checkAd

Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare Neurological Diseases in Greater China

SHANGHAI, BEIJING, HONG KONG, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperogenix (Shanghai) MedTech Co., Ltd. ("Sperogenix"), a subsidiary of Sperogenix Therapeutics (platform company for development and commercialization of rare diseases medications in China), has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("Abbisko"), a Chinese biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative drug discovery and development, to collaborate on the development and commercialization of innovative drug ABSK021 for indications in the field of rare neurological diseases.

Under the agreement, Sperogenix will have the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize ABSK021 in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR (collectively, the "Sperogenix Territory") for non-oncology rare neurological diseases indications, of which amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) will be the first indication to be developed by Sperogenix. Abbisko will receive an upfront payment and a series of milestone payments as well as royalties on annual net sales from Sperogenix, and reserves the rights for all the other territories and indications. Sperogenix will be responsible for the development of ABSK021 in ALS, including preclinical studies, proof-of-concept clinical trials, pivotal clinical trials, and post-marketing studies, as well as the registration and commercialization of the product in the Sperogenix Territory.

ABSK021 is an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R) antagonist. Phase Ib clinical trials on safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in oncology patients are being initiated both in China and the United States. Preliminary clinical data has demonstrated that ABSK021 was well tolerated, with favorable pharmacokinetic properties, and effective modulation of the target. CSF-1R signal transduction is involved in the development and survival of microglia. The presence of a large number of activated microglia is one of the hallmarks of neurodegeneration in ALS patients. Preclinical studies have shown that inhibition of CSF-1R could prevent disease progression of ALS in a variety of animal models. 

