Results of First Court Hearing

BRISBANE, Australia, July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Galaxy) and Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL) (Orocobre) are pleased to provide an update on the proposed merger pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire all of the shares in Galaxy (Galaxy Shares) by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Court approval

The Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has today made orders:

  • that Galaxy convene a meeting of shareholders (Galaxy Shareholders) to consider and vote on the Scheme (Scheme Meeting); and
  • approving the dispatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme, together with the Notice of Scheme Meeting (Scheme Booklet) to Galaxy Shareholders.

Scheme Booklet

The Scheme Booklet will be released to ASX and sent to Galaxy Shareholders following registration with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). It will also be available on Galaxy's website at www.gxy.com.

The Scheme Booklet will be dispatched to Galaxy Shareholders by Wednesday, 7 July 2021. Galaxy Shareholders who have elected to receive electronic communications from Galaxy will receive an email containing instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet, as well as instructions on how to lodge their proxies and opt-in notices. Galaxy Shareholders who have not elected to receive communications electronically will receive a letter (sent by post), together with their personalised proxy form and opt-in notice, containing instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet (or request a hard copy of it).

Galaxy Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Booklet in its entirety, including the materials accompanying it, before deciding whether to vote in favour of the Scheme. If after reading the Scheme Booklet you have any questions about the Scheme or the Scheme Booklet, please contact the Galaxy Shareholder Information Line on 1300 034 153 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4875 (outside Australia) between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (AEST), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Directors' recommendation and Independent Expert's Report

The Scheme Booklet will include a copy of the independent expert's report prepared by Deloitte Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Independent Expert), which concludes that the Scheme is fair and reasonable, and in the best interests of Galaxy Shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal for Galaxy.

