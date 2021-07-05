checkAd

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro

05.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro

- Leading international supplier of welded aluminium tubes to industrial product, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and automotive customers in more than 30 countries

- Vertically integrated cast house, allowing for production of scrap-based and low-carbon-footprint tubes

- Classic AURELIUS carve-out transaction, including the re-introduction of the heritage "Remi Claeys Aluminium" brand

Munich / Amsterdam, 5 July 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces the acquisition of the aluminium precision tubing business from Norsk Hydro Group. The acquired business currently employs more than 180 people and generated revenues of approximately EUR 50 million in 2020. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The aluminium precision tubing business operates an integrated and circular plant in Lichtervelde, Belgium. From this production site the company supplies customers in more than 30 countries globally with a strong focus on Western Europe. Its main markets are Germany, France, Poland and United Kingdom. Because the plant solely uses recycled aluminium in its production process, the tubes produced in Lichtervelde have a low carbon footprint. The company has a long-standing reputation for high quality products and service delivery. This reputation is supported by a focus on excellence, as evidenced by its 99 % on-time deliveries and 15 years average client tenure. Total demand for aluminium products has a long term trend of stable growth, and the Company is well positioned to benefit from the increase of automated production at its customers.

