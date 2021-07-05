checkAd

Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share dealing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 07:00  |  14   |   |   

Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share dealing

5 July 2021 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") advises that an interim judgment was issued on Friday 2 July 2021 in response to the third party opposition lodged by Trafigura PTE Ltd. and Trafigura Group PTE Ltd. against an earlier judgment dated 30 October 2020 ordering an expert investigation into certain of the Company’s business transactions (the “Interim Judgment”).

In the Interim Judgment, the acting President of the Antwerp Commercial Court has ordered the original claimants, being certain minority shareholders of the Company amongst which are Mr. Kris Vansanten and his companies (the “Minority Shareholders”), to produce to the court a full overview of their respective transactions in the Company’s shares. Further, the acting President of the Antwerp Commercial Court has suspended the expert investigation until the verdict is returned after the hearing scheduled on 28 September 2021 in respect of the new evidence submitted. The suspension of the expert investigation will give the Minority Shareholders time to produce documentary proof of their shareholdings and transactions in the Company and provide the parties, including the Company, the opportunity to debate the legal consequences of the new evidence, after which the court will take a decision.

A detailed overview of the current proceedings is available on the Company website at: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-p ...

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs and Legal      M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share dealing Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share dealing 5 July 2021 at 07.00 CEST Nyrstar NV (the "Company") advises that an interim judgment was issued on Friday 2 July 2021 in response to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Results of First Court Hearing
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
LACROIX launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR) for shareholders in ...
Bone Therapeutics SA: Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021
Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share ...
Share repurchase programme
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus