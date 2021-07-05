Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share dealing

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") advises that an interim judgment was issued on Friday 2 July 2021 in response to the third party opposition lodged by Trafigura PTE Ltd. and Trafigura Group PTE Ltd. against an earlier judgment dated 30 October 2020 ordering an expert investigation into certain of the Company’s business transactions (the “Interim Judgment”).

In the Interim Judgment, the acting President of the Antwerp Commercial Court has ordered the original claimants, being certain minority shareholders of the Company amongst which are Mr. Kris Vansanten and his companies (the “Minority Shareholders”), to produce to the court a full overview of their respective transactions in the Company’s shares. Further, the acting President of the Antwerp Commercial Court has suspended the expert investigation until the verdict is returned after the hearing scheduled on 28 September 2021 in respect of the new evidence submitted. The suspension of the expert investigation will give the Minority Shareholders time to produce documentary proof of their shareholdings and transactions in the Company and provide the parties, including the Company, the opportunity to debate the legal consequences of the new evidence, after which the court will take a decision.

A detailed overview of the current proceedings is available on the Company website at: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-p ...

