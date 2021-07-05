checkAd

Bone Therapeutics SA Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 07:00  |  18   |   |   

REGULATED INFORMATION


Preliminary documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting have been made available on company’s website


Gosselies, Belgium, 5 July 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, informs its shareholders and holders of warrants and convertible bonds of the Company that an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting will be held on Thursday 5 August 2021 at 10am CEST, at the offices of Berquin Notaires, avenue Lloyd George 11, 1000 Brussels, Belgium. If the attendance quorum is not reached at this extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, a second shareholders’ meeting will be convened and held on 23 August 2021 at 11am CEST, at the same venue.

It is envisaged that the measures imposed and/or recommended by the Belgian government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, will still be in force on 5 August 2021, the date of the  extraordinary general meeting. It is also not excluded that the Belgian government may again impose additional measures. In this view, Bone Therapeutics recommends that shareholders, holders of registered subscription rights and holders of registered convertible bonds who wish to participate in the extraordinary shareholders' meeting make use of the right to vote by proxy and, therefore, not to be present in person at the meeting.

Depending on the evolution of the health situation and the applicable rules in the coming weeks, Bone Therapeutics may communicate further with respect to the participation and organization of the extraordinary general meeting on its website (www.bonetherapeutics.com).

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, is published today in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre Belgique.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics’ website, under the section Investors / Shareholders’ meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations.

It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 00. The documents are also available at the Company’s headquarters: rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.


About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a, diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics SA Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021 REGULATED INFORMATION Preliminary documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting have been made available on company’s website Gosselies, Belgium, 5 July 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Results of First Court Hearing
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
LACROIX launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR) for shareholders in ...
Bone Therapeutics SA: Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021
Nyrstar NV – Court suspends expert investigation and orders claimants to produce proof of share ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus