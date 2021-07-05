checkAd

Lacroix to Raise up to EUR 55 Million at EUR 41.65 per Share

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 07:01   

(PLX AI) – Lacroix launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in the amount of EUR 47.7m, which may be increase to EUR 54.9m if the extension clause is exercised in full.Subscription price: €41.65 per new …

  • (PLX AI) – Lacroix launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in the amount of EUR 47.7m, which may be increase to EUR 54.9m if the extension clause is exercised in full.
  • Subscription price: €41.65 per new share
  • Subscription parity: 7 new shares for 23 existing shares
  • Subscription period: 9 July to 21 July 2021
  • Subscription commitments for a total amount of EUR 34 million, of which EUR 15 million from historical family shareholders, representing 71% of the initial transaction amount
