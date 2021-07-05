Lacroix to Raise up to EUR 55 Million at EUR 41.65 per Share Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 07:01 | 13 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 07:01 | (PLX AI) – Lacroix launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in the amount of EUR 47.7m, which may be increase to EUR 54.9m if the extension clause is exercised in full.Subscription price: €41.65 per new … (PLX AI) – Lacroix launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in the amount of EUR 47.7m, which may be increase to EUR 54.9m if the extension clause is exercised in full.Subscription price: €41.65 per new … (PLX AI) – Lacroix launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in the amount of EUR 47.7m, which may be increase to EUR 54.9m if the extension clause is exercised in full.

Subscription price: €41.65 per new share

Subscription parity: 7 new shares for 23 existing shares

Subscription period: 9 July to 21 July 2021

Subscription commitments for a total amount of EUR 34 million, of which EUR 15 million from historical family shareholders, representing 71% of the initial transaction amount



