The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,565,461
|285.28
|446,588,940
|28 June 2021
|14,000
|305.15
|4,272,076
|29 June 2021
|14,100
|304.13
|4,288,230
|30 June 2021
|14,500
|300.92
|4,363,289
|1 July 2021
|14,100
|305.38
|4,305,858
|2 July 2021
|13,982
|306.27
|4,282,310
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,636,143
|286.10
|468,100,704
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,636,143 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.25% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
