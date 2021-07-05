checkAd

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.07.2021, 07:23  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

05.07.2021 / 07:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

- FLACO offers solutions for equipping car workshops, petrol forecourts, industrial plants and vehicle fleets

- Complementary acquisition for INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP


Bergisch Gladbach, 5 July 2021 - HORNGROUP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the listed INDUS Holding AG, is acquiring 80 percent of the shares in FLACO Geräte GmbH. With around 65 employees at its headquarters in Gütersloh, Germany, FLACO manufactures products and systems for fluid management in workshops, service stations and industrial operations. The medium-sized company generates annual sales of around 12 million euros.

"As an innovative, technically leading specialist, particularly in the field of AdBlue refueling, FLACO complements the product portfolio and skills profile of our HORNGROUP investment," said Axel Meyer, responsible member of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG. "This way, we strengthen the portfolio structure in the metering, measuring and control engineering sector, which is an important growth industry, and support the HORNGROUP's growth prospects." The HORNGROUP produces and sells equipment for refueling technology and workshop solutions for measuring, controlling and dispensing mineral oil, diesel and other fluids as well as analogue and digital tire pressure monitoring systems under the global TECALEMIT and PCL brands. "In addition to its high level of technological expertise, FLACO offers very good market access, an innovative product portfolio and strong direct sales. We will continue to build on these strengths in our co-operation," says Jörg F. Mayer, managing director of HORNGROUP Holding.

Seite 1 von 3
INDUS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio 05.07.2021 / 07:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Specialist for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG wird CORYX nicht übernehmen
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
CapTrader: Beste Auszeichnung für die Brokerage-App von CapTrader durch Börse Online
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities übernimmt belgische Norsk Hydro Precision von Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS stärkt Portfolio mit Spezialisten für Fluid-Systeme
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Buy-Side Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Rasche ...
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:25 Uhr
07:23 Uhr
07:23 Uhr