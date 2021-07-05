INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio

- FLACO offers solutions for equipping car workshops, petrol forecourts, industrial plants and vehicle fleets

- Complementary acquisition for INDUS portfolio company HORNGROUP



Bergisch Gladbach, 5 July 2021 - HORNGROUP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the listed INDUS Holding AG, is acquiring 80 percent of the shares in FLACO Geräte GmbH. With around 65 employees at its headquarters in Gütersloh, Germany, FLACO manufactures products and systems for fluid management in workshops, service stations and industrial operations. The medium-sized company generates annual sales of around 12 million euros.

"As an innovative, technically leading specialist, particularly in the field of AdBlue refueling, FLACO complements the product portfolio and skills profile of our HORNGROUP investment," said Axel Meyer, responsible member of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG. "This way, we strengthen the portfolio structure in the metering, measuring and control engineering sector, which is an important growth industry, and support the HORNGROUP's growth prospects." The HORNGROUP produces and sells equipment for refueling technology and workshop solutions for measuring, controlling and dispensing mineral oil, diesel and other fluids as well as analogue and digital tire pressure monitoring systems under the global TECALEMIT and PCL brands. "In addition to its high level of technological expertise, FLACO offers very good market access, an innovative product portfolio and strong direct sales. We will continue to build on these strengths in our co-operation," says Jörg F. Mayer, managing director of HORNGROUP Holding.