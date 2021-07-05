Indus Buys 80% of FLACO Geräte GmbH
- (PLX AI) – HORNGROUP Holding, a subsidiary of INDUS Holding AG, is acquiring 80 percent of the shares in FLACO Geräte GmbH.
- With around 65 employees at its headquarters in Gütersloh, Germany, FLACO manufactures products and systems for fluid management in workshops, service stations and industrial operations and has annual sales of around 12 million euros
- FLACO will remain operationally independent in line with the INDUS strategy
