The 45 MW "Huszlew" wind farm will be built in the Mazowieckie province in East Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres.

Another project that will support Poland's energy transition by expanding the country's renewable energy capacity and reducing dependency on power production from fossil fuels: end of June, Swedish wind farm developer OX2 placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply 15 N117/3000 turbines for the "Huszlew" wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2 05.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commissioning of the wind farm is expected during 2023.The total clean electricity production will be approx. 130 GWh per year, which is the equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 30,000 households. "Huszlew" will avoid around approx. 45,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions per year from fossil fuels.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press inquieries:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

05.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1215109

End of News DGAP News Service

1215109 05.07.2021