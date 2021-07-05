checkAd

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2

Hamburg, 5 July 2021. Another project that will support Poland's energy transition by expanding the country's renewable energy capacity and reducing dependency on power production from fossil fuels: end of June, Swedish wind farm developer OX2 placed an order with the Nordex Group to supply 15 N117/3000 turbines for the "Huszlew" wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years.

The 45 MW "Huszlew" wind farm will be built in the Mazowieckie province in East Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres.

Commissioning of the wind farm is expected during 2023.The total clean electricity production will be approx. 130 GWh per year, which is the equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 30,000 households. "Huszlew" will avoid around approx. 45,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year from fossil fuels.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

