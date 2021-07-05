DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group 05.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Electricity output is sufficient for around 15,000 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind farm located east of Jülich in North Rhine-Westphalia. The purchaser of the wind farm is the CEE Group, a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in renewable energies.

The Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm is being built on parcels of land in the districts of the same name in the county of Düren, North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm consists of three Nordex N149-4.5 turbines with a hub height of 125.4m and a rotor diameter of 149.1m.

With a total rated output of 13.5 MW, the wind farm's expected annual yield is around 36 million kilowatt hours; this covers the electricity requirements of almost 15,000 average German households.

Construction work has already begun. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2021.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "We have already had a very good experience with the CEE Group in the Waldfeucht wind farm project and are therefore pleased to be able to continue this trusting cooperation now with another transaction at the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen site.

"The successful cooperation with Energiekontor finds its logical continuation with the acquisition of the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm project," explains Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group. "The new wind farm expands CEE Group's portfolio in the wind energy sector with a technologically mature project and will contribute to climate protection as an efficient energy source. At the same time, the project stands for long-term stable cash flows and a high degree of income security. As with the previous Waldfeucht project, the entire transaction was characterised by mutual trust between the participants involved, which ensured smooth procedures and processes."