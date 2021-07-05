checkAd

DGAP-News Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.07.2021, 07:30  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract
Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group

05.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Project sold to CEE Group

- Electricity output is sufficient for around 15,000 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind farm located east of Jülich in North Rhine-Westphalia. The purchaser of the wind farm is the CEE Group, a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in renewable energies.

The Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm is being built on parcels of land in the districts of the same name in the county of Düren, North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm consists of three Nordex N149-4.5 turbines with a hub height of 125.4m and a rotor diameter of 149.1m.

With a total rated output of 13.5 MW, the wind farm's expected annual yield is around 36 million kilowatt hours; this covers the electricity requirements of almost 15,000 average German households.

Construction work has already begun. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2021.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "We have already had a very good experience with the CEE Group in the Waldfeucht wind farm project and are therefore pleased to be able to continue this trusting cooperation now with another transaction at the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen site.

"The successful cooperation with Energiekontor finds its logical continuation with the acquisition of the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm project," explains Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group. "The new wind farm expands CEE Group's portfolio in the wind energy sector with a technologically mature project and will contribute to climate protection as an efficient energy source. At the same time, the project stands for long-term stable cash flows and a high degree of income security. As with the previous Waldfeucht project, the entire transaction was characterised by mutual trust between the participants involved, which ensured smooth procedures and processes."

Seite 1 von 3
Energiekontor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Energiekontor - Perspektiven?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group 05.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Project sold to CEE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG wird CORYX nicht übernehmen
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
CapTrader: Beste Auszeichnung für die Brokerage-App von CapTrader durch Börse Online
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities übernimmt belgische Norsk Hydro Precision von Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquires Belgian-based Norsk Hydro Precision Tubing from Norsk Hydro
DGAP-News: Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS stärkt Portfolio mit Spezialisten für Fluid-Systeme
DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Specialist for fluid systems strengthens INDUS portfolio
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Seventh buy-side transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Rasche Umformtechnik ...
DGAP-News: Energiekontor veräußert Windpark Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen an CEE Group
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 Uhr
07:30 Uhr
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
23.06.21
08.06.21
08.06.21
08.06.21
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: Energiekontor AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings