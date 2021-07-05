GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) in France

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the French Competent Authority, the National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des produits de santé or ANSM), granted a Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (“ATU de Cohorte” or ATUc) for LUMEVOQ in the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) caused by a mutated ND4 gene.

LUMEVOQ was first approved for early access in France in December 2019 when the ANSM authorized a Named Patient ATU (“ATU Nominative” or ATUn) for the CHNO des Quinze-Vingts Hospital in Paris. To date, 18 patients have been treated under an ATUn. Under Named Patient ATUs, physicians have to submit individual requests to the ANSM for each patient. The Cohort ATU greatly simplifies the process by which patients gain access to LUMEVOQ prior to EU marketing authorization expected in H1 2022. French hospital-based physicians, including those practicing outside the Quinze-Vingts Hospital in Paris, will now be able to request treatment for eligible patients directly from GenSight Biologics. The ATUc also allows the Company to monitor patients more systematically and to collect data that would allow the safety and efficacy of LUMEVOQ to be assessed for these patients. Under the ATUc, GenSight Biologics will provide LUMEVOQ to hospitals at a price similar to that in the current ATUn.

“The decision of the French ANSM to authorize LUMEVOQ to be administered under a Cohort ATU will facilitate early access to treatment for patients with LHON and indeed attests to the safety and efficacy of LUMEVOQ,” said Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “The compassionate use and expanded access programs already running in Europe and the US will also allow GenSight to collect additional data that will bolster the already impressive evidence on LUMEVOQ’s clinical benefit and the safety profile and support our drive to obtain marketing authorization in Europe and North America.”