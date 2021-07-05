GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) in Post-COVID Neuropsychiatric Syndrome

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), presented new data showing that the neuropsychiatric symptomatology seen in “post-COVID” patients may be due to activation of HERV-W ENV expression in these individuals by SARS-CoV-2, and to its persistence long after the acute COVID phase. These data, presented at the first “Neuro Sciences Psychiatry and Neurology Days” held in Paris, France, on July 1-2, provide a biologic rationale explaining why so many COVID-19 patients develop long-term neurological and psychiatric symptoms. This could open the door for a therapeutic intervention with temelimab targeting HERV-W ENV.

According to recent large-scale studies, more than 10% of people infected by SARS-CoV-2 fail to fully recover and/or develop new symptoms, with a high proportion of neurological and/or psychiatric affections. Of note, in more than 90%1 of the cases the original COVID-19 symptoms were not severe enough to warrant hospitalization. With more than 176 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide2, of which more than 80 million in the USA and Europe, this problem is now being recognized as a major public health emergency, as it could affect millions of persons.

“We are confronted with a wave of depressive and cognitive disorders occurring sometimes several months after a COVID-19 infection, regardless of the severity of their acute phase,” said Prof. Marion Leboyer, Head of Psychiatry at Henry Mondor University Hospitals (Paris Est Creteil University) and Director of the FondaMental Foundation. “Previous publications have established a link between the occurrence of psychotic disorders in patients carrying markers of inflammation and the envelope protein of the endogenous human retrovirus (HERV-W ENV). Finally, preliminary data have shown a significant increase in the levels of this HERV-W ENV protein in post-COVID patients presenting neuropsychiatric symptoms. This finding, which we will test on a large cohort of patient samples, could be a key element in understanding the problem and opening up treatment options.”