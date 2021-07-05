Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE Agreement

About ZERVIATE

ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% is a novel formulation of cetirizine developed and approved for the first time for topical application in the eye for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Cetirizine, the active ingredient in ZYRTEC, is a second-generation antihistamine (H1 receptor antagonist) that binds competitively to histamine receptor sites. Cetirizine, in approved oral formulations, has a well-characterized systemic efficacy and safety profile with worldwide exposure resulting from 20 years of oral use. ZERVIATE was developed by Nicox as the first and only formulation of cetirizine for topical application in the eye.

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when an allergic reaction causes conjunctivitis, an inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that lines the outside of the white surface of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. It may affect one or both eyes. The signs and symptoms may include eye redness, excessive watering, itchy burning eyes, discharge, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.





(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has amended its March 2019 license agreement with Ocumension Therapeutics, under which Ocumension has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in the Chinese and the majority of South East Asian markets. Under the amended agreement, Ocumension will immediately pay Nicox $2 million in full advance payment of the future development and regulatory milestones for the product. Amendments were made to certain rights under non-financial clauses of the agreement.Nicox remains eligible to receive the same sales milestones of up to US$17.2 million together with tiered royalties of between 5% and 9% of net sales of ZERVIATE by Ocumension. ZERVIATE is currently being evaluated in a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in China by Ocumension, to support a Chinese New Drug Application for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.ZERVIATE is the first and only topical ocular formulation of the antihistamine cetirizine and has been commercialized in the United States since March 2020 by Nicox’s exclusive U.S. licensee, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen (Japan). In addition to Ocumension for the Chinese and the majority South East Asian markets, ZERVIATE is also exclusively licensed to Samil Pharmaceutical in South Korea, to ITROM Pharmaceutical Group in certain Gulf and Arab markets and to Laboratorios Grin for Mexico.