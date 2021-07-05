checkAd

Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 07:30  |  44   |   |   

Press Release
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE Agreement


July 5, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has amended its March 2019 license agreement with Ocumension Therapeutics, under which Ocumension has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in the Chinese and the majority of South East Asian markets. Under the amended agreement, Ocumension will immediately pay Nicox $2 million in full advance payment of the future development and regulatory milestones for the product. Amendments were made to certain rights under non-financial clauses of the agreement.

Nicox remains eligible to receive the same sales milestones of up to US$17.2 million together with tiered royalties of between 5% and 9% of net sales of ZERVIATE by Ocumension. ZERVIATE is currently being evaluated in a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in China by Ocumension, to support a Chinese New Drug Application for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.  

ZERVIATE is the first and only topical ocular formulation of the antihistamine cetirizine and has been commercialized in the United States since March 2020 by Nicox’s exclusive U.S. licensee, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen (Japan). In addition to Ocumension for the Chinese and the majority South East Asian markets, ZERVIATE is also exclusively licensed to Samil Pharmaceutical in South Korea, to ITROM Pharmaceutical Group in certain Gulf and Arab markets and to Laboratorios Grin for Mexico. About ZERVIATE ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% is a novel formulation of cetirizine developed and approved for the first time for topical application in the eye for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Cetirizine, the active ingredient in ZYRTEC, is a second-generation antihistamine (H1 receptor antagonist) that binds competitively to histamine receptor sites. Cetirizine, in approved oral formulations, has a well-characterized systemic efficacy and safety profile with worldwide exposure resulting from 20 years of oral use. ZERVIATE was developed by Nicox as the first and only formulation of cetirizine for topical application in the eye. About Allergic Conjunctivitis Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when an allergic reaction causes conjunctivitis, an inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that lines the outside of the white surface of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. It may affect one or both eyes. The signs and symptoms may include eye redness, excessive watering, itchy burning eyes, discharge, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.   About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE Agreement Press ReleaseNicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ZERVIATE AgreementJuly 5, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, FranceNicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
Results of First Court Hearing
Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Cameco Resuming Production at Cigar Lake
Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange ...
Bone Therapeutics SA: Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 5 August 2021
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
LACROIX launches a capital increase with preferential subscription rights (PSR) for shareholders in ...
Nicox to Receive $2 Million from Ocumension Therapeutics as Advance Milestone Payment under ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus