Tryg increases its 2021 “stand-alone” financial outlook

Since the beginning of 2021, Tryg has guided for a “stand-alone” financial result and published a separate guidance related to the acquired assets from the RSA transaction. The guidance for the “stand-alone” technical result was a range between DKK 3.3 and 3.7bn. The Q2 technical result is expected to be slightly below DKK 1,150m, resulting in a H1 technical result slightly below DKK 1,900m. As a consequence, the full-year 2021 technical result guidance is therefore upgraded to a new range of DKK 3.5-3.8bn.

As previously disclosed, Tryg’s Q2 figures will be impacted by two items related to the closing of the RSA transaction. A one-off, non-tax deductible, charge of approximately DKK 1.2bn pertaining to the currency hedge related to the RSA acquisition and the result for one month of Codan Norway, Trygg-Hansa and 50% of Codan Denmark since the acquisition was closed on 1 June 2021. The two aforementioned items will be booked under the investment income. On 9 July, Tryg publishes the group’s Q2 and H1 results for 2021 at around 7:30 CET and hosts a conference call at 10:00 CET.

