Nordex Gets 45 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbinesThe order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 yearsThe Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular …



