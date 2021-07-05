Nordex Gets 45 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland
(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbinesThe order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 yearsThe Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular …
(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbinesThe order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 yearsThe Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular …
- (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.
- Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbines
- The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years
- The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare