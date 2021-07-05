checkAd

Nordex Gets 45 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbinesThe order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 yearsThe Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2.
  • Order is for 15 N117/3000 turbines
  • The order also includes a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years
  • The Nordex Group will supply the N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 120 metres
