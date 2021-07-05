Tryg Upgrades FY Technical Result Guidance to DKK 3.5-3.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Tryg Q2 technical result is expected to be slightly below DKK 1,150m.Tryg full-year 2021 technical result guidance is therefore upgraded to a new range of DKK 3.5-3.8 billionTryg’s Q2 figures will be impacted by two items related to the …
- (PLX AI) – Tryg Q2 technical result is expected to be slightly below DKK 1,150m.
- Tryg full-year 2021 technical result guidance is therefore upgraded to a new range of DKK 3.5-3.8 billion
- Tryg’s Q2 figures will be impacted by two items related to the closing of the RSA transaction: a one-off, non-tax deductible, charge of approximately DKK 1.2 billion pertaining to the currency hedge related to the RSA acquisition and the result for one month of Codan Norway, Trygg-Hansa and 50% of Codan Denmark since the acquisition was closed on 1 June 2021
- The 2 items will be booked under the investment income
