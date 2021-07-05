Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result

Jabillo-1 Well ResultSapote-1 well to be drilled nextTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly …

The Jabillo-1 well was drilled to test Upper Cretaceous reservoirs in a stratigraphic trap. The well was positioned offshore Guyana, approximately 265 km northeast of Georgetown, in 2,903 meters of water and was safely drilled to a total depth of 6,475 meters.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, has received a detailed update from JHI Associates Inc. ('JHI'). The Jabillo-1 well in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, reached its planned target depth and was evaluated but did not show evidence of commercial hydrocarbons. Jabillo-1 will now be plugged and abandoned. This well was drilled at no cost to JHI or Eco and was completed on a full carry basis.

The Stena DrillMax Rig is currently operating in the ExxonMobil Operated Stabroek Block and is expected to move on to drill the Sapote-1 well, in the eastern portion of the Canje Block. The Sapote-1 Well is expected to be spud in mid-August 2021 with an estimated drilling time of up to 60 days.

The Sapote-1 prospect is located in the south eastern section of Canje, and is a separate and distinct target from Jabillo. Sapote-1 lies approximately 100 km southeast of Jabillo and approximately 50 km north of the Haimara discovery in the Stabroek Block which encountered ~207 feet (63 meters) of high-quality, gas-condensate bearing sandstone reservoir and approximately 60 km northwest of the Maka Central discovery in Block 58 which encountered ~164 feet (50 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

Eco recently acquired a 6.4% interest in JHI with the option to increase its stake to 10% on a fully diluted basis. JHI, a private company incorporated in Canada, holds a 17.5% Working Interest in the Canje Block and was carried on the Jabillo-1 well.

Eco remains well funded to progress its planned Orinduik Block drilling program, subject to partner approval, and now as a result of this recent investment in JHI, it is also fully funded for the ongoing program on Canje Block that includes the upcoming committed Sapote-1 well and any additional potential wells considered for this year.

The Canje Block is operated by ExxonMobil and is held by Working Interests partners Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (35%), with TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (35%), JHI Associates (BVI) Inc. (17.5%) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%).