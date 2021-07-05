UMC Reports Sales for June 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June 17,336,613 14,581,494 +2,755,119 +18.89%

Jan.-June 98,004,753 86,654,107 +11,350,646 +13.10%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

