UMC Reports Sales for June 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.
Revenues for June 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
June
17,336,613
14,581,494
+2,755,119
+18.89%
Jan.-June
98,004,753
86,654,107
+11,350,646
+13.10%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
