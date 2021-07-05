checkAd

UMC Reports Sales for June 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.

Revenues for June 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June

17,336,613

14,581,494

+2,755,119

+18.89%

Jan.-June

98,004,753

86,654,107

+11,350,646

+13.10%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

Wertpapier


