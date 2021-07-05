Ensurge Announces Customer Agreement with Hearables Market Leader

Oslo, 5 July 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) today announced the signing of its first customer agreement with a global leader in the hearables market. Under the agreement, Ensurge will deliver customized solid-state microbatteries based on the Ensurge Microbattery Product Platform (MPP). This agreement, addressing the medical hearables market, follows the company's previous announcement of a customer agreement with a Fortune Global 500 company addressing the broader wearables market.

Products delivered under this agreement leverage the inherent customizability of the Ensurge MPP and are tailored to meet unique form factor requirements that cannot be addressed by legacy coin or button cell alternatives. Furthermore, because MPP-based products are designed to be attached to circuit boards with surface mount technology (SMT)-like processes, customers will be able to more reliably and efficiently integrate Ensurge microbatteries into their systems. The MPP-based products will also showcase the best-in-class volumetric energy density, cycling performance, and safety that are fundamental to the Ensurge Microbattery Product Platform.