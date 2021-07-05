checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution provider Acclimation

Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution provider Acclimation  

The acquisition of Acclimation will reinforce Capgemini’s partnership with SAP in Australia and further accelerate clients business transformations   

Paris, Sydney, July 5, 2021 - Capgemini announces the acquisition of Acclimation, a leading SAP services specialist, in Australia. The acquisition significantly strengthens Capgemini’s SAP capabilities in the region and adds to its client portfolio locally.

Acclimation is a 100+ people strong business providing SAP solutions and leveraging leading cloud technologies. With offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, Acclimation has built a reputation for its industry leading capabilities in the technical and functional areas of SAP, as well as its delivery excellence and innovation. Acclimation has a track record of successful implementations for clients including Coles Group, PowerLink, MMG Limited, NSW Land Registry Services and Dulux Group.

“By pairing Capgemini’s global expertise with the talent and insight of Acclimation; an SAP industry leader in Australia, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their transformation to run their entire business in the cloud,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO for Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Member of the Group Executive Committee. Following the recent acquisition of Multibook’s SAP division in Japan and South East Asia, we will further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in client demand for our SAP and cloud services. We are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

